“Be gone from this house!” We’re getting the first look (if you dare) at footage from Amazon’s new horror anthology series Lore, based on the popular podcast.

The six-episode anthology series combines documentary footage, narration, historical mixed media and cinematic scenes to explore the real-life tales behind pop culture’s most legendary horror myths, such as vampires, changelings, werewolves, séances and possessed dolls. It will feature fan-favorite episodes from the podcast, including the tale of a boy given a doll that seems to have a sinister life of its own, a family whose home appears to be inhabited by a spirit from the other side and a German village that hunts for a murderous creature.

The cast includes Robert Patrick, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Adam Goldberg, Holland Roden, Colm Feore and Campbell Scott.

Launched in 2015 by Aaron Mahnke, the podcast Lore averages 5 million monthly listeners. The first book in Mahnke’s three-book series, The World of Lore, will be published on October 10 by Del Rey Books.

The series hails from executive producers Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gale Anne Hurd, Brett-Patrick Jenkins, Glen Morgan, Jon Halperin and Mark Mannucci. Lore is produced by Propagate Content and Valhalla Entertainment. Mahnke is Co-Executive Producer.

The series premieres Friday the 13th next month on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the trailer above, and let us know what you think.