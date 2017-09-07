EXCLUSIVE: Logan Lerman, most recently seen in the Sundance film Sidney Hall, has found a new representation home at WME. Previously with CAA, Lerman perhaps is best known for playing the titular character in the Percy Jackson films, as well as his lead role in Stephen Chbosky’s coming-of age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

The actor’s other more recent credits include James Schamus’ period indie Indignation, which he also exec produced, David Ayer’s war drama Fury with Brad Pitt, and Noah, Darren Aronofsky’s biblical drama.

Lerman recently wrapped filming End of Sentence for Elfar Adalsteins, alongside John Hawkes and Sarah Bolger, and lends his voice in the upcoming animated film Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.

He’ll continue to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.