Nate Corddry (Mom) is set to co-star opposite Frances O’Connor in Locke & Key, Hulu’s one-hour horror/fantasy drama adaptation of the IDW comic by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez. The pilot comes from Hill, Carlton Cuse and IDW Entertainment.

Written by Hill and directed by It’s Andy Muschietti, Locke & Key revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine with their mother Nina (O’Connor) only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Corddry will play Duncan Locke, the Locke children’s uncle. Duncan does what he can to ease the family’s pain after his older brother’s murder, and he and his boyfriend, Brian Rogers, help Nina and the kids settle into the old family home. Duncan doesn’t seem to think that there’s anything wrong with the house, but he possesses a few critical secrets…

In addition to O’Connor, Corddry joins in the pilot young stars Megan Charpentier and Jackson Robert Scott who play two of the Locke children.

Corddry, whose series credits also include Harry’s Law and Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, is repped by Gersh, Door 24, and attorneys Jamie Mandelbaum and Karl Austen.