It helmer Andy Muschietti has recruited another film cast member, Megan Charpentier, for one of the young leads opposite Frances O’Connor in Locke & Key, Hulu’s one-hour horror/fantasy drama adaptation of the IDW comic by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez. The pilot comes from Hill, Carlton Cuse and IDW Entertainment.

Written by Hill and directed by Muschietti, Locke & Key revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine with their mother Nina (O’Connor) only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Charpentier will play Kinsey Locke, the transformational daughter of Rendell and Nina Locke. She joins fellow It co-star Jackson Robert Scott, who was recently cast as Bode Locke.

Charpentier, who was recently seen in The Shack, is repped by MGMT. Entertainment and RED Management.