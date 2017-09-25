Harry Hamlin is set for a key recurring role in NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Hamlin will play Barry Levin, a former LAPD officer turned attorney, who is co-counsel to Edie Falco’s Leslie Abramson during the second trial of Erik Menendez.

The eight-episode anthology series focuses on Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents. After a mistrial and deadlocked juries (there was one trial but two separate juries, one for each brother), the brothers were later re-tried and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

L.A. Law alum Hamlin has recently recurred on Shooter, Graves, Mom and Glee. He’s repped by UTA, Management 360, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.