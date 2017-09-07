Liza Burnett Fefferman, who has been in charge of publicity for VH1 and Logo, is expanding her role at Viacom, adding MTV to her purview. Fefferman has been promoted to SVP Communications for MTV, VH1 and Logo.
“In her short time at Viacom, Liza has significantly elevated the VH1 and Logo brands through strategic oversight and a team first approach” said Chris McCarthy, President, MTV, VH1 and Logo. “Her leadership, expertise and passion have helped us take a major step forward and we’re extremely fortunate she’ll now lead our talented MTV team as well.”
Fefferman joined Viacom in May of last year. Before that, she headed up communications at RADiUS, the boutique label of The Weinstein Company, where she oversaw campaigns for more than 40 film launches, including Oscar winners Citizenfour and 20 Feet From Stardom, Oscar nominee The Hunting Ground, Snowpiercer and It Follows, among others.
She previously held senior positions at Samuel Goldwyn Films and The Weinstein Company.
McCarthy announced Fefferman’s promotion in a note to staff.
Hi everyone,
As many of you know, Liza Burnett Fefferman has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Communications for MTV, VH1 and Logo. We formally announced Liza today, attached please find the release.
Liza joined the Viacom family a little over a year ago as the Head of Communications for VH1 and Logo, where she and her team have made a tremendous difference. From magazine covers, to mass consumer coverage, to pushing forward on awards, they have elevated all of the creative work across our groups.
Anyone who has worked with Liza can attest, she is a force of nature and brings an endless amount of passion for our brands. Liza is a creative thinker, great leader and on a personal note, a tremendous partner to me and the senior team. She also completed the NYC marathon, case in point!
Please join me in congratulating Liza on her new role.
Chris