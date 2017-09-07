Liza Burnett Fefferman, who has been in charge of publicity for VH1 and Logo, is expanding her role at Viacom, adding MTV to her purview. Fefferman has been promoted to SVP Communications for MTV, VH1 and Logo.

“In her short time at Viacom, Liza has significantly elevated the VH1 and Logo brands through strategic oversight and a team first approach” said Chris McCarthy, President, MTV, VH1 and Logo. “Her leadership, expertise and passion have helped us take a major step forward and we’re extremely fortunate she’ll now lead our talented MTV team as well.”

Fefferman joined Viacom in May of last year. Before that, she headed up communications at RADiUS, the boutique label of The Weinstein Company, where she oversaw campaigns for more than 40 film launches, including Oscar winners Citizenfour and 20 Feet From Stardom, Oscar nominee The Hunting Ground, Snowpiercer and It Follows, among others.

She previously held senior positions at Samuel Goldwyn Films and The Weinstein Company.

McCarthy announced Fefferman’s promotion in a note to staff.