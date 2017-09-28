EXCLUSIVE: The Practice alumna LisaGay Hamilton has landed the role of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, in Annapurna’s Adam McKay-helmed Dick Cheney biopic, which has Christian Bale and Amy Adams attached to star.

The film details the career of Dick Cheney, from Halliburton CEO to the most power Vice President in history. Rice served the 20th National Security Advisor in President George W. Bush’s first term and the 66th U.S. Secretary of State during Bush’s second term.

McKay and his Gary Sanchez Productions partners Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick are producing along with Brad Pitt and Dede Garner via their Plan B label.

Hamilton recently wrapped on three projects; sci-fi film Ad Astra opposite Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones, Beautiful Boy with Steve Carell, and the war drama The Last Full Measure, with Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, and Bradley Whitford. She is repped by APA and Greenlight Management.