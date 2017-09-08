EXCLUSIVE: As the Toronto Film Festival kicks off, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group head, Patrick Wachsberger, has re-upped with the company, Deadline has learned.

Lionsgate has confirmed the contract renewal for Wachsberger, who has oversight of feature film acquisitions, production and distribution. A savvy international film exec, he was Co-Chairman and President of Summit Entertainment before Lionsgate bought that company in 2012. He has helped launch the blockbuster Twilight Saga franchise and was responsible for Academy Award Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker.

During Wachsberger’s tenure, Lionsgate has grossed more than $1B at the international box office in three different years, and forged nearly 20 output deals around the world, covering most major territories.



Over the past five years, Lionsgate has generated nearly $10B at the global box office, led by last year’s La La Land, which grossed nearly $450M worldwide and won six Academy Awards. Other major titles in recent years include the Hunger Games, Now You See Me and John Wick franchises, along with 2016 breakout Oscar-winner Hacksaw Ridge. Further scores include Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario and the recent sleeper hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard.



While industry box office was down nearly 15% this summer domestically, Lionsgate’s box office was up 20% summer-over-summer, led by Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Big Sick (in partnership with Amazon Studios) and All Eyez On Me.



Wachsberger previously co-chaired the Motion Picture Group with Rob Friedman who exited the company in September 2016.