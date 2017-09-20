Sarah Connor is coming back. After more than 25 years, Linda Hamilton is set to return to the Terminator cinematic universe for a new installment of the sci-fi franchise, Deadline has confirmed. The actress will reunite with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will reprise his role as the killing machine from the future as well as James Cameron, who directed her in the original film as well as Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Cameron made the announcement during a private event saying, “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return.” He adds, “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

REX/Shutterstock

With the rise in younger-skewing female action stars, Hamilton will school these young women how it is really done. Fans will definitely look forward to the continuation of badass, action-packed performance in T2, where she was seen doing chin-ups in a mental institution, firing guns off like a boss, and beating down men twice her size.

Cameron and Skydance are set to produce while Tim Miller (Deadpool) will direct. The movie will be based on a story by Cameron and Paramount will distribute. A trilogy is being planned in a writers room that includes David Goyer, Chris Eglee, Justin Rhodes, and Josh Friedman.