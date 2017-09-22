Dan Lin’s Lin Pictures, one of the producers behind box office blockbuster It, has hired former TriStar TV executive Lindsey Liberatore as SVP of television, overseeing all development and television operations for the company.

Liberatore most recently served as VP of Sony Picture TV’s TriStar label, which she joined in 2015 as an executive working in development and current programming. While at TriStar, Liberatore oversaw the Hulu series Shut Eye and worked on multiple projects for Amazon, including Good Girls Revolt, The Last Tycoon and The Interestings pilot. Before her stint at TriStar, Liberatore worked at talent-based production companies, including Krysten Ritter’s Silent Machine Entertainment and Ryan Reynolds’ and Allan Loeb’s DarkFire TV.

“I am excited that Lindsey is bringing her strong creative instincts and her love of working with great storytellers to Lin Pictures,” said Dan Lin, founder and chief executive of Lin Pictures. “She embodies the collaborative spirit of our company and is the perfect executive to lead our television business.”

Lin Pictures also produces the Lethal Weapon series for Fox, now in production on its second season, and is developing Murder, a remake of the BBC mini-series, which has a put pilot commitment at CBS. Lin Pictures is producing both Lethal Weapon and Murder via its deal at Warner Bros. for television and film. The company is also behind the Warner Bros. Lego movie franchise, which includes The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie and the upcoming Lego Movie sequel.

Also moving to Lin Pictures is Courteney Tarantin who has been named manager of television. Tarantin worked at Sony’s TriStar TV assisting in projects in development and production, and prior to that was an assistant at CAA in Scripted & Reality TV.