The Magic School Bus theme song is getting a make-over for Netflix’s revival of the 1990s’ kids series, thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Lily Tomlin also is set to reprise her role from the original series, which aired on PBS.

The Hamilton phenom and multi-Tony winner Miranda is the voice of the classic theme song for The Magic School Bus Rides Again. The song is featured in the new trailer, along with Tomlin’s Ms Frizzle (now Professor Frizzle) and Kate McKinnon as Fiona Frizzle.

Fiona is the younger sister of the famed Professor Frizzle and she has taken over the classroom. Field trips this year are wilder than ever, into the clouds, across the Internet, riding the continents – even a plunge into the depths of the sun itself. And along the way, the kids bring their science investigations into the 21st century.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 29.

Check out the trailer above.