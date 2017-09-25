Lifetime has promoted Kannie Yu LaPack to SVP Publicity and Public Affairs for Lifetime and Lifetime Movies, from her previous role as VP Publicity.

Based in Los Angeles, Yu LaPack oversees the Lifetime and Lifetime Movies publicity teams in all consumer, trade, awards strategy and public affairs initiatives. She reports to Michael Feeny, EVP Corporate Communications, A+E Networks.

Yu LaPack was responsible for overseeing the launch of the Emmy-nominated, Peabody, AFI and Critic’s Choice Award-winning drama UnReal. Other projects under her guidance include critically-praised drama series Mary Kills People and hit series, Devious Maids and Drop Dead Diva, along with the films, A Deadly Adoption starring Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig and the remake of cult classic, Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?

Prior to her tenure at Lifetime, Yu LaPack was a publicist with ABC Family (now Freeform), where she worked on the network’s 25 Days of Christmas programming slate, original movie Snow and the scripted series Beautiful People.