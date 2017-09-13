Riley Smith is reuniting with the CW and Warner Bros. TV for Life Sentence. The former Frequency star is set for a major recurring role opposite Lucy Hale in the CW’s upcoming dramedy from WBTV and Bill Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods.

Life Sentence centers on Stella (Hale), a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. When she finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying. Smith will play Dr. Will Grant, a rough-around-the-edges oncologist with a secret soft spot for his patients. When Stella (Hale) finds herself working closely with him, there is an undeniable chemistry between her and the good doctor, which poses a threat to her relationship with Wes (Elliot Knight) a man she married on a romantic whim when she thought she was terminally ill.

Smith, who starred as Frank Sullivan on the CW’s Frequency last season, also is known for his work on HBO’s True Detective and the last season of True Blood. After playing Markus King on Nashville, Riley released his self-titled debut country EP in July. His first single “I’m On Fire,” is currently charting on top Country Music sites, and the debut music video is in rotation on CMT and CMT.com He’s repped by Gersh and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.