The big smiles on the pretty faces of Ioan Gruffudd and Joanne Froggatt all but promise some pending danger in this first official full trailer from SundanceTV’s upcoming Liar, a six-part series from the creators of The Missing.

Liar stars Froggatt (Downton Abbey) and Gruffudd (Fantastic Four) as a teacher and surgeon, respectively, whose seemingly innocent date turns into a series of volatile accusations that capsize their lives. Secrets and lies slowly unravel with everyone lying in some way until the truth ultimately reveals itself.

The series, filmed in the UK, was created, written and executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams’ of Two Brothers Pictures (The Missing) and co-produced with ITV and All3 Media. Directors include executive producer James Strong (Broadchurch) and Sam Donovan (Humans). Eliza Mellor (Poldark) produces.

Liar will premiere Wednesday, September 27, 10/9c pm, following a September 23 debut at the Tribeca TV Festival.

Check out the new trailer above.