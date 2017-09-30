TV game show host and creator Monty Hall, the man who took Let’s Make A Deal from a daytime staple into prime time, has died of heart failure in Beverly Hills. He was 96 and died at home. His daughter, Joanna Gleason, confirmed his death to the New York Times.

The show premiered in 1963 and, with some interruptions, continues to run. Contestants in outrageous costumes try to guess prices and see “what’s behind Door No. 1 on the show.”

Hall was involved in Let’s Make a Deal to the end, both an owner of the show and an occasional guest.

Sharon Hall, his daughter, issued a statement on her father’s passing. “I would love Monty Hall to be remembered for being a television pioneer – 7 decades in the business! And as a philanthropist- having used his fame to raise close to a billion dollars for charitable causes. Any help with that message would be deeply appreciated.”

Let’s Make a Deal was conceived by Hall with writer Stefan Hatos in 1963, following Hall stints in New York radio and as the host of a game show in Hollywood called Video Village. It ran on NBC, ABC, in syndication and in a nighttime version, being revived in 2009 with Wayne Brady as host.