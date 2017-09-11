Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) has been tapped for the plum co-lead role on Pop TV’s new half-hour comedy Let’s Get Physical, a modern-day story set in the world of aerobics that takes its comedy cue from the ‘80s.

Seymour will play one of four leads on the project, which recently received a series order, alongside Matt Jones, Chris Diamantopoulos and AnnaLynne McCord, The comedy, from Pop and Entertainment One, is slated to begin production this month in Halifax, Nova Scotia, for a 2018 premiere.

Pop Network

Created by Connor Pritchard and Dan and Ben Newmark, Let’s Get Physical centers on Joe (Jones), a slacker named who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, Colonel Tom Force, aka “The Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away and wills his son the broken-down family gym. In a Brewster’s Millions-type switch, to receive the family fortune and estate, Joe must take on his archnemesis Barry Cross (Diamantopoulos), who has become a highly successful fitness entrepreneur. Against all odds, they face off in the ultimate battle of masculinity: the National Aerobics Championships. McCord plays Claudia Cross, Joe’s former sweetheart who is now Barry’s wife and a tech-savvy businesswoman.

Seymour will play Joe’s mother, Janet Force, a former Miss Texas who is obsessed with maintaining the family fitness legacy and anti-aging remedies. There was significant interest in the role, with a number of well-known actresses meeting for it.

“Speaking as someone who has graced the pages of Jane Fonda’s iconic workout book and actually participated in the aerobics craze that launched a thousand legwarmers, I’m thrilled to be part of this incredibly funny comedy with an incredibly talented cast,” said Seymour.

Added Justin Rosenblatt, EVP Original Programming at Pop, “Jane is the perfect part of the casting puzzle to make Let’s Get Physical an original, classy and hysterical comedy.”

An Emmy and Golden Globe winner with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a recipient of the Officer of the British Empire in the year 2000, Seymour’s career spans the James Bond movie Live and Let Die, the cult classic Somewhere in Time, and the comedy hit Wedding Crashers. Her TV credits include Onassis: The Richest Man in the World, for which she won an Emmy, “East of Eden and her signature role as Dr. Quinn on Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, both of which garnered her Golden Globes.

Let’s Get Physical is executive produced by Rosey TV’s Michael Rosenberg, Connor Pritchard’s Inside Center Productions , Ben and Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment and John Morayniss for eOne.