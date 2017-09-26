EXCLUSIVE: Roosevelt, a drama about Teddy Roosevelt, has been set at Paramount as a star vehicle for Leonardo DiCaprio with Martin Scorsese directing. Scott Bloom has been set to write the drama, and DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson are producing through their Appian Way banner, along with Martin Scorsese and Emma Koskoff through Sikelia, with Chuck Pacheco also producing. Appian set the film at Paramount through its first look deal with the studio.

Roosevelt had an eventful life filled with military exploits, and a political track where he moved from New York Governor to vice president to become at 42 the youngest president when President William Mckinley was assassinated in 1901. His most enduring achievements though came in the area of conservation, including his work around reserves, preserves, national parks and forests. That is of particular interest for DiCaprio and why he is resurrecting playing the subject after a previous attempt at the film years ago didn’t pan out.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked together multiple times before with Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Shutter Island, The Departed and The Wolf Of Wall Street, and they developing The Devil In The White City and Killers of The Flower Moon to do together, both based on critically acclaimed books.

