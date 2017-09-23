Refresh for updates LeBron James is calling foul on President Donald Trump’s White House dis-invitation of Steph Curry this morning – pointing out that Curry already said he didn’t want to go anyway.

“U bum,” James tweeted today. “@StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

Tweeted ESPN’s Jemele Hill, “You can’t be uninvited to something you weren’t going to anyway.”

The side-choosing was prompted by the escalating feud between Trump and Curry when the latter joined other teammates of the NBA champ Golden State Warriors in saying they would skip the traditional winners’ visit to the White House.

Curry told reporters yesterday that he hoped to “inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country.”

Today, Trump tweeted his you-can’t-fire-me-I-quit missive. “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

That prompted the “U bum” response from James, and a series of tweets from Hill, who earlier in the week was in her own Trump twitterstorm (she tweeted that he was a white supremacist). “Hey @StephenCurry30, welcome t the club bro.”

Hill also retweeted – and added an answer – to pundit Ryan Lizza, who tweeted: “Trump has now attacked Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, & Stephen Curry. All have something in common but I can’t quite put my finger on it.”

“We all have light eyes?”, Hill asked.

Then everyone from Kobe Bryant to Nancy Sinatra took the Twitter court (or field, depending on preferred sport).

Chris Paul, the Houston Rockets guard and the NBA Player Association’s president, tweeted to Trump, “With everything that’s going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who’s kneeling and visiting the White House?” Paul followed up with, “And I doubt he’s man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face.”

Trump’s basketball beef comes a day after he took on NFL players like Colin Kaepernick who protest American racism by refusing to stand during the National Anthem. At a rally Friday night in Alabama, Trump suggested NFL owners respond to any protesting player by getting “that son of a bitch off the field right now.”

Today, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Trump’s comments shows a “lack of respect” for the league and players.

He's not declaring war on NFL and NBA. Owners are his donors. He's declaring way against black people with opinions. https://t.co/lnEIKs1e9I — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2017

@NAACP respects athletes who stand for justice,

inclusion, and being a part of the best world we can

create. #TakeAKnee #OurWorldNotHis https://t.co/ETV14L8w1a — NAACP (@NAACP) September 23, 2017

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

A #POTUS who's name alone creates division and anger. Who's words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

Hey @StephenCurry30, welcome to the club bro 😂 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

You can't be uninvited to something you weren't going to anyway pic.twitter.com/oZVmDn5ClH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

We have the best NBA player in the world calling 45 a "bum" & one of the best NFL RBs calling him an a-hole. What. A. Time. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face… — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

.@stephencurry30 is all set. He's been to the Oval when it actually meant something. pic.twitter.com/EVsiZ41WEc — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 23, 2017

If u think kaepernick should be fired for taking a knee, then you're against the first ammendment & you're against America. #TakeAKnee https://t.co/gUVoVmbKO4 — Judah Friedlander (@JudahWorldChamp) September 23, 2017

A great way to show respect for the flag is to refuse offers of clandestine election assistance from hostile foreign espionage agencies — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 23, 2017