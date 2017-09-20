Jack McCoy is returning to the Law & Order fold.

Sam Waterston, who played prosecutor Jack McCoy for 16 seasons on NBC’s mothership Law & Order, will reprise his role in a guest appearance on Law & Order: SVU later this season. No other details were revealed.

Created by prolific, Emmy-winning producer Dick Wolf, Law & Order: SVU chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes. Mariska Hargitay stars as Lt. Olivia Benson, acting commander of the SVU. Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Raul Esparza also star.

Waterston joined the venerable crime drama Law & Order in 1994 and stayed through the series’ end in 2010.

Waterston currently stars as Sol Bergstein on Netflix’s hit comedy Grace and Frankie. His other recent credits include The Newsroom and feature Miss Sloane. He’s repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.

The 19th season of SVU premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 9 PM on NBC.

Dick Wolf, Michael Chernuchin, Mariska Hargitay, Julie Martin, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.