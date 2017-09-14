EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Tony award nominee Laura Osnes, who wraps up her leading role in the Broadway musical Bandstand this week, has signed with managers Brian Liebman and Cory Richman at Liebman Entertainment. Osnes was Tony nominated for her starring performance in the title roles of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Bonnie and Clyde, and also appeared in Anything Goes, South Pacific and Grease. She played Polly Peachum in a 2014 Atlantic Theatre Company production of Threepenny Opera, starring F. Murray Abraham, and has performed in concerts around the world, including the City Center Encores! presentation of Randy Newman’s Faust, in which Newman appeared as Mephistopheles. Upcoming projects include “Bernstein On Broadway” at The Kennedy Center, a tribute to the composer’s centenary. Osnes is also repped by the Paradigm Agency.
Laura Osnes, Wrapping Up ‘Bandstand’ Run, Signs With Liebman
by Jeremy Gerard
