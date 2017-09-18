Sean Hannity is moving to 9 PM to take on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow directly starting next week in anticipation of Fox New Channel debuting a Laura Ingraham’s new show on the day before Halloween.

“We are delighted to unveil this new primetime schedule for both our current and future generation of loyal FNC fans,” Suzanne Scott, president of programming for the cabler newser told Deadline today. “Over the last decade, Laura’s extraordinary insight, expertise and strong voice have connected with our viewers across the network’s programming,” the FNC exec added. “We look forward to her providing the audience with her exceptional commentary, engaging insight and spirited debate.”

While Tucker Carlson’s 8 PM show will stay where it is, Hannity will make its move to an hour ahead on September 25. On the same day, The Five will move back to its namesake 5 PM ET slot. Before the radio host and long time Fox News contributor and sometimes stand in host kicks off The Ingraham Angle on October 30, the 10 PM slot will be filled by various FNC hosts and contributors..

“After a decade working at FOX News with a team of television pros, I am thrilled to be joining the primetime line-up as a host of the 10 o’clock hour,” Ingraham said Monday after weeks of rumors of the announcement. “Martha, Tucker and Sean have proven that they understand the pulse of America across the political and the cultural spectrum,” Ingraham added. “I look forward to informing and entertaining the audience and introducing new voices to the conversation.”

Having one been tipped as a possible White House Press Secretary, and unlikely to show up at the Emmys as Sean Spicer did last night, Ingraham will be launching next month will one of the best lead-ins on cable new thanks to the much watched Hannity. Head-to-head with CNN’s Don Lemon and MSNBC’s Laurence O’Donnell at 10 PM, the Angle looks set.