Ever displaying her resilience, Lady Gaga, after cancelling a Sept. 4 tour date in Montreal due to illness, showed up today at the Toronto International Film Festival, ready to face the press about her new Netflix documentary and to also perform tonight following the pic’s premiere.

The film, directed by Emmy-nominated helmer Chris Moukarbel offers an intimate, upfront look of Gaga in a way we’ve never seen her before. Shot last year, the pic shows Gaga at a career crossroads, recording her latest album “Joanne” in the wake of mixed reviews for her 2013 album “Artpop”, prepping for her Super Bowl performances, her battle with Madonna and well, getting, candid.

What else can you expect from a star who calls her fans “Little Monsters” and who in return extol her as “Mother Monster”?

While Cannes made a lot of hay out of Netflix movies premiering on the Croisette, the streaming service has had a footprint at TIFF for some time. From the media’s POV at TIFF, Netflix isn’t so sacrilegious. That said, while no one grilled Gaga as to why she opted for the doc she produced to go straight to the small screen, she did acknowledge, “The most important thing in this process was that this film didn’t come across as big and commercial. For everyone who is watching it, I don’t want them to see how perfect everything is. That’s simply not true. That would not be in line with me as an artist. The most important thing is to be authentic,” said the six-time Grammy-winning artist and Golden Globe winner.

Gaga admitted that she hasn’t seen the film yet, nor did she know Moukarbel before they began production.

“This is Chris’ vision, I’m just a party to this because it’s my life,” confessed Gaga who said she only asked him to turn off the cameras a couple of times when she was tired of filming. For the most part, she puts it all out there and has nothing to hide. “I’m not in the business of trying to make you all like me, I’m into business of creating, music, experiences and art,” said the performer.

Asked about her battle with chronic pain and whether the doc was a cathartic experience for her, Gaga got quiet and shed a few tears.

“There’s a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone. It does me no good unless I transform into something that is. I hope people watching this who are struggling with chronic pain, know that they aren’t alone,” said Gaga.

“(The film) was freeing for because there’s a degree of self deprecation that goes along with pain. I want people who watch it, to know there’s no way that I live without out just because I sing and dance. I want people to know that I struggle with things just like them and that we need to stick together.”

Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two streams on Sept. 22.