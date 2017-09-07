In the new teaser trailer for , Lady Gaga gives us a peek behind the curtain of her pop star life. From getting kicked out of Wal-Mart to rehearsing for her big Super Bowl halftime performance to a visit to her grandma’s house, the Netflix documentary is giving the global pop star a Truth or Dare moment.

Gaga dropped the new trailer at the Air Canda Centre to an arena full of her “monsters” before her concert. The film is set to bow on September 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will then debut on Netflix on September 22.

Directed by Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York, Me at the Zoo), the docu was shot over an eight-month period of time and gives an unfiltered, behind the scenes look at the life of the 5-foot-2 performer (hence the title) as she spends time with close friends and family members, records and releases her 2016 album “Joanne” and, deals with personal struggles.