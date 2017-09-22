Warner Bros.’ remake of A Star Is Born, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, as well as Stefani Germanotta aka Lady Gaga, will hit theaters earlier next year, specifically May 18, instead of its original date of Sept. 28.

Deadline hears that Warner Bros. executives saw an early cut of the film and were blown away by Germanotta and Cooper’s sublime turns; as such they want to get the film on screen as soon as they can.

Pic’s new release date occurs coincidentally during the Cannes Film Festival and Warner Bros. has a recent history of launching its grand May spectacles on the global stage on the Croisette, read Mad Max: Fury Road and The Great Gatsby. Whether A Star Is Born will make its world premiere at Cannes is still up in the air, and Warner Bros. isn’t commenting on that type of launch right now.

On its new date in U.S./Canada, A Star Is Born will go against Sony’s Slender Man and Focus Features’ untitled Laika production. That’s also the weekend preceding the Memorial Day stretch when Disney/Lucasfilm’s Han Solo anthology movie opens.

A Star Is Born gives a fresh look at the story about a singer whose star rises as quickly as her troubled lover/mentor’s star is falling. The latest version of the script was written by Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, and Eric Roth (Munich, Forrest Gump). Sam Elliott also stars. For Germanotta, who already is an Oscar nominee and won a Golden Globe for her turn in American Horror Story: Hotel, it’s truly her first marquee film role.

A Star Is Born is also a Live Nation/RatPac-Dune Entertainment production. Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, and Lynette Howell Taylor are producers with EPs Basil Iwanyk, Michael Rapino, Heather Parry, and Ravi Mehta.

By the way, the Lady Gaga candid Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two hits Netflix today following its Toronto International Film Festival premiere.