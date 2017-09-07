Netflix has slotted the Season 2 premiere date for Maria Bamford’s comedy series Lady Dynamite. The series inspired by the actor/comedian’s life returns November 10 on the internet TV network.

This season Maria embarks on her greatest adventure ever — love. But she uses all the wrong lessons learned in childhood as she navigates her new relationship status with family, friends and pugs. She also lands a new gig at a streaming network that may or may not be owned by Elon Musk.

Also starring Ana Gasteyer (Karen Grisham), Fred Melamed (Bruce Ben Bacharach), Mary Kay Place and Ed Begley, Jr. (Marilyn and Joel Bamford), Mo Collins (Susan) and Olafur Darri Olafsson (Scott).

Check out the premiere date promo above.