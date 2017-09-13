The Austin Film Festival has set Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, which stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf as the opening night film on October 26. The pic, which will fly in theaters November 10 via A24, follows a young woman who fights against but is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird’s father loses his job. It was hit at the Telluride film fest and has been deemed an Oscar frontrunner.

The Weinstein Company

In addition, The Weinstein Company’s Oscar hopeful, the Alfonso Gomez-Rejon-directed period drama The Current War, will serve as the fest’s Centerpiece Film. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon’s George Westinghouse, the film is about the race for marketable electricity in the U.S. Tom Holland, Nicholas Hoult, and Katherine Waterston co-star. Gomez-Rejon will present the film during the festival. TWC will release it in theaters November 24.

Lady Bird and The Current War join previously announced titles An Ordinary Man, starring Ben Kingsley, 24 Hours to Live, with Ethan Hawke, Permanent with Rainn Wilson and Patricia Arquette, and Please Stand By, starring Dakota Fanning and Toni Collette.

The Austin Film Festival will run from October 26-November 2.

