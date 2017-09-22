After logging a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score coming out of Telluride and Toronto, Greta Gerwig’s semi-autobiographical film Lady Bird will open Nov. 3 in limited theaters instead of Nov. 10. The A24 title will also break wide over Thanksgiving.

Lady Bird follows a fiercely independent high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) who yearns to go to college in New York so that she can get out of her humdrum Sacramento home town and away from her tormenting mom (Laurie Metcalf).

Lady Bird is on a heavy festival tour before opening theatrically with stops at the New York, Austin, Chicago, Aspen and Mill Valley Film Festivals. Focus Features took international on Lady Bird during TIFF.

Lady Bird is Gerwig’s second directed feature following 2008’s Nights and Weekends.

Sitting down at Deadline’s TIFF studio, Gerwig said, “I wrote the script to Lady Bird, and it really came out of a desire to make a project about home—like, what the meaning of home is, and place. I knew Sacramento very well obviously, growing up there, and I felt like the right way to tell a story of a place was through a person who’s about to leave it.”