There was no NFL on NBC last night like last week, so the big primetime player Thursday was again Big Brother (1.8/7).

Even with its adults 18-49 result of September 7, the veteran CBS reality series was the night’s highest-rated and most-watched show. However, Big Brother did see a slight viewership dip, 4%, from last week to 6.01 million. Last week, Big Brother and everyone else faced the NFL season kickoff on NBC – a kickoff that was down double digits from 2016.

This week, NBC was all encores and left the field to the House of Moonves to win the key demo category with a 1.1/4 rating. ABC, which came in second among 18-49s, took the viewership top spot with an audience of 4.95 million despite baseball preemptions in Chicago.

Starting off with repeats, the Disney-owned net had a solid night thank to its Truth and Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson (1.0/4) special. Not only was the airing of the ABC News documentary from 9-11 PM the best ABC has done in the slot in three months, but Laci Peterson was up 100% in the demo and 48% in viewers (4.9 million) over the last Truth and Lies special June 16 that focused on the Watergate scandal.

Compared to the January 5 Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers special, Laci Peterson was down 44% among the 18-49s.

Over on Fox, the Season 1 finales of Beat Shazam (0.7/3) and Love Connection (0.6/3) were down a tenth and even, respectively, with their September 5 episodes. The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.4/2) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3/1) were even with last week.

Have a great Emmys weekend.