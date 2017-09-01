As we wrote back in August, this is the first time in 25 years distributors will not be releasing any new titles in north of 1,000 theaters. We all know how slow the Labor Day weekend stretch is, however the lack of product during a summer that’s the lowest dollar-wise in more than a decade with $3.78 billion doesn’t do any favors for theater owners or studios. Genre and specialty titles often grab some sort of audience over Labor Day, but it’s clear that studios feel that the marketplace just isn’t worth the P&A spend. That’s odd considering how last year’s Labor Day four-day tally raked in $128.6M, +9% from 2015. How low can this holiday frame go after last weekend reached rock bottom for 2017 with $69M? If this weekend’s domestic ticket sales clock below $59.7M, it will be the lowest weekend at the B.O. since the post 9/11 frame of Sept. 21-23, 2001. Don’t worry, moviegoers are coming back next weekend for New Line’s Stephen King It film which is expected to draw $60M-$66M.

Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard will earn the No. 1 slot easily with $10M over four-days this weekend, the only summer pic to hold the top spot for three weekends in a row this season. However, there’s no competition! Last night, the Ryan Reynolds-Samuel L. Jackson pic drew $1M at 3,377 locations for a two-week running cume of $44.7M.

The only title to preview was Sony’s 4K re-release of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning 1977 sci-fi epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind which drew $95K at 809 locations that started at 7PM. The 40th anniversary restoration of the 35MM film is a tee-off for the pic’s DVD release next week. Sony re-releases its classics every now and then. One of the more notable times they did this was during Labor Day 2014 with Ghostbusters which made $2.3M at 784 sites over four-days. Close Encounters will be playing at 901 locations, which includes 444 premium large format screens, and industry estimates figure that the Spielberg classic will make around $3M.

The Weinstein Company

Weinstein Co. also has its period film Tulip Fever at 765 sites, however, the film was not widely screened for the press. Harvey Weinstein detailed the film’s path to the big screen in a Deadline column, a journey that began during his Miramax days. Industry estimates figure the pic will make $2M-$3M over four. TWC’s Wind River looks to do better with $4M. The Taylor Sheridan-directed thriller currently has a running domestic total of $12.4M and it ranked third yesterday with a $523K take.

Imax will be playing Marvel TV’s pilot Inhumans at 393 sites; weekend estimates on title are also around $2M for four-days.

