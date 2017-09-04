Evacuation orders have been lifted in areas affected by the La Tuna fire, but wary firefighters are warning that the blaze could spring back to life if winds pick up.

The fire, one of the largest in Los Angeles history, caused Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency on Sunday. To date, it has burned more than 7,000 acres in the Verdugo Mountains, causing evacuations of more than 700 residents in Burbank, Glendale, Sunland-Tujunga. Three homes have been destroyed and the fire is now about 30 percent contained.

The fire-adjacent 210 Freeway has now reopened after being shut down between the 2 Freeway and Wheatland Avenue. One lane in each direction between Lowell Avenue and Sunland Boulevard will remain closed for now.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the battle against the fire has “turned a corner,” but cautioned that “anything can still happen.”

Temperatures are dropping below the 100-degree heat levels that have dominated the region for the last few days. They are expected to be in the low 80s on Monday.