EXCLUSIVE: Kyle MacLachlan has found a new gig after Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival. He has joined Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in the cast of The House With a Clock in Its Walls, the Universal/Amblin adaptation of the 1973 John Bellairs horror book illustrated by Edward Gorey. Eli Roth is directing.

Eric Kripke wrote the script based on the novel, which tells the tale of a recently orphaned 10-year-old boy who discovers a world of hidden passageways, magic and danger in his uncle’s old house. MacLachlan will play Isaac Izard, the sinister original owner of the house. Deadline reported in August that Blanchett was landing a co-starring role.

Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt are producing with Kripke. The exec producers include William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg and Laeta Kalogridis.

MacLachlan, who reprised his FBI Agent Dale Cooper role in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival, also just reprised his role in IFC’s Portlandia, the eighth season of which returns in 2018. He also is aboard with Maria Bello and Josh Wiggins in the indie high school drama G.L.O. (The Giant Little Ones).

