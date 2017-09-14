EXCLUSIVE: Melrose Place and The Vampire Diaries alum Shaun Sipos is set for the series regular role of Adam Strange in Syfy’s Superman prequel Krypton.

Based on DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Krypton is set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet. It follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Sipos’ Adam Strange is a world-weary human, who finds himself stranded on Krypton as the unlikely mentor to Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather.

Adam Strange was among several popular DC Comics characters announced at Comic-Con as upcoming additions to Krypton.

The series hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer through his Phantom Four banner. Cameron Welsh serves as executive producer and showrunner. He succeeded Damian Kindler.

Canadian-born Sipos is known for his series regular role as David Breck on the CW’s Melrose Place and films including Final Destination 3, Rampage and Texas Chainsaw 3D. For Warner Bros. TV, he previously recurred on the studio’s CW drama The Vampire Diaries. He’ll next be seen in comedy For the Love of George. Sipos is repped by Primary Wave Entertainment and The Characters Talent Agency in Canada.