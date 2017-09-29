Kristen Stewart and Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o are in early talks to topline Sony’s Charlie’s Angels reboot, which has Elizabeth Banks attached to direct. The film is slated for release June 7, 2019 release.

Based on the original 1976-1981 television series, which starred Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith, Charlie’s Angels first hit the big screen in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu starring as the crime-fighting trio working at a private detective agency for the mysterious unseen Charlie Townsend. The film went on to make $264M at the box office and spun the 2003 sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, which pulled in $259M worldwide.

Stewart, known globally for her starring role in The Twilight Sage film franchise, will next be seen in Justin Kelly’s JT Leroy biopic, the Lizzie Borden biopic Lizzie, from director Craig William Macneill, and the William Eubank-helmed thriller Underwater. She’s repped by Gersh.

Nyong’o, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 2014’s 12 Years a Slave, has two hotly-anticipated projects in the pipeline; the Disney/Marvel superhero film, Black Panther, out in February, as well as Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which bows December 15. Nyong’o is repped by CAA.

Variety was first to report this news.