Kristel Laiblin, executive producer of Netflix’s breakout teen drama series 13 Reasons Why, has been named Head of Development for Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, which is led by Lopez’s producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Laiblin will oversee development and production of scripted and unscripted TV content as well film projects for the company, working closely with Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez, and Lopez’s manager Benny Medina. In TV, Nuyorican has a first-look deal at Universal Television/Universal TV Alternative Studio, which produce the Lopez-starring drama series Shades of Blue and dancing competition series World of Dance, both for NBC.

This is the first time Nuyorican has had a dedicated head of development and production, overseeing all ares for the company and reporting to Goldsmith-Thomas. Laiblin’s producing credits also include Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men, In Time starring Justin Timberlake, and RZA’s Man with the Iron Fists at Universal.

“Kristel is a seasoned producer and has excellent relationships with writers, filmmakers and industry leaders,” said Goldsmith-Thomas. “Highly regarded for both her taste in material and her sense of story, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kristel to our team.”

Nuyorican Productions also produces Freeform’s The Fosters which just passed its 100th episode. The company’s World of Dance was the top new reality series of the summer and has been renewed for a second season. On the film side, Nuyorican is near a production start on STX’s romantic comedy Second Act starring Lopez and directed by Peter Segal. It also is developing Universal’s Marry Me and the HBO Griselda Blanco drug kingpin biopic The Godmother starring Lopez and penned by Terence Winter.