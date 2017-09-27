Korin Huggins, the former head of television at Will Packer Productions, has teamed with fellow Will Packer alum Monique Nash to launch Kronicle Media, an indie TV production company that will develop drama, comedy and unscripted content for broadcast, cable, streaming and digital platforms.

The pair already have sealed a two-script development deal with ABC Signature Studios, with the first project titled Revival, an hourlong drama from Finding Carter and Chasing Life writer-producer Josh Senter. Also in the works at the new shingle is a drama series revolving around the friendships of four sorority sisters who are reunited under mysterious circumstances. It hails from rapper-turned-producer MC Lyte and her producing partner Lynn Richardson via their Sunni Gyrl banner.

“We created Kronicle Media out of our desire to tell stories for and about women from diverse

perspectives,” Huggins and Nash said of their Los Angeles-based company. “We saw a demand in the marketplace for female-centric content and felt this was the perfect time to capitalize on this, by creating a venture that would combine both our passion and producing experience.”

Huggins had been with Will Packer Prods since the company’s inception in 2013. She was co-executive producer on ABC’s Uncle Buck, NBC’s Truth Be Told and History/A&E/Lifetime’s Roots redo, and she also oversaw BET’s Being Mary Jane. Before that she was Director of Development at Warner Bros Television and manager at Universal Cable Productions for USA and Syfy.

Nash was Director, Current Programming & Development at Will Packer, also working on

Being Mary Jane, Uncle Buck, Truth Be Told and Roots. Prior, she was manager, current programming at Fox.

Kronicle is repped by Ryan Nord at Hirsch Wallerstein.