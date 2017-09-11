EXCLUSIVE: In a deal worth $4 million, Netflix has acquired Kodachrome, the Mark Raso-directed drama that stars Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen. The film is set during the final days of the still photo development system known as Kodachrome. When it ended abruptly and Kodak got out of that game, if you didn’t get the rolls of film developed, those captured moments were gone forever. That ticking clock is the backdrop for a father-and-son bonding road trip as they try to reach the Kansas photo lab before it closes its doors for good. The film has been well liked for the father-son road trip theme, and for a certain age group, who still doesn’t have a couple rolls of Kodak film in a drawer somewhere?

There has been strong festival buzz for the performances, and Netflix will launch the film with a qualifying theatrical release to exploit that. Those details are still being hammered out. In the deal, Netflix gets in U.S., Canada, UK, Italy, Benelux, Japan, India, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Iceland.

The script is by Jonathan Tropper, and it was produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson of Gotham Group, Tropper, Shawn Levy and Dan Levine of 21 Laps, and Leon Clarance. Gotham and 21 Laps brought the project to Tropper to write.

Kodachrome is exec produced y Dan Cohen, Mary Anne Waterhouse, Laure Vaysse, Jo Monk, Lisa Wilson and Myles Nestel. A.G. Sulzberger wrote the New York Times article that inspired the pic. The film premiered in Special Presentations on Friday at the Princess of Wales.

WME Global and CAA brokered the deal, the first Toronto acquisition for Netflix.