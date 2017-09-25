History has slotted Wednesday, December 6 at 10 PM for the premiere of its new drama series Knightfall, from A+E Studios, Jeremy Renner’s The Combine and Midnight Radio, and has released a new trailer.

Created by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, Knightfall goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages who were entrusted with protecting Christianity’s most precious relics.

Knightfall begins after the fall of the city of Acre, the Templar’s last stronghold in the Holy Land, where the Holy Grail is lost. Years later, a clue emerges suggesting the whereabouts of the Grail and sends the Templars, led by the noble, courageous and headstrong Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen), on a life or death mission to find the lost Cup of Christ. Focusing on themes such as belief, sacrifice, politics, love, power and revenge, Knightfall goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to find out who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing.

Cast also includes Jim Carter, Olivia Ross, Ed Stoppard, William De Nogaret, Sabrina Bartlett, Bobby Schofield and Sarah-Sofie Boussnina.

