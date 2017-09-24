Refresh for latest…: Coming off of a big international box office session last weekend when War For The Planet Of The Apes swung into China, Fox leads again with the debut of Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The Matthew Vaughn-directed sequel cut a $61.2M figure in its bow in 64 offshore markets. Of those, the MARV Films title was No. 1 in 55. At current exchange rates, that’s 63% bigger than Kingsman: The Secret Service in the same grouping and includes $11.1M in the UK where Kingsman 2 ran circles around the previous film. Combined with domestic, the start is $100.2M global.

The spy actioner strode into less than half of the overseas landscape this weekend with releases still to come in Korea, France, China and Japan. Each of those was a Top 10 hub on the previous film, led by China (where the sequel has been set for October 20), Korea (September 27) and the UK.

This weekend in China, War For The Planet Of The Apes again dominated, adding $19.1M to get thisclose to $100M in the market. The offshore cume is now $325.4M with a global $469.7M. New there was Lionsgate’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard with an unofficial $13.7M at No. 2.

The other major studio opener this frame was Warner Bros’ The Lego Ninjago Movie with $10.5M in 37 markets. Of those, the only majors were Russia, Germany and Spain as rollout runs through October.

But for WB, It is still it as the horror juggernaut continues to break records overseas and lifted the cume past $200M (to $211.7M) as the global gross nears $500M. The third frame was good for $38.3M in 59 markets including WB’s best start of 2017 in France and the top horror opening ever in Argentina as well as the studio’s all-time best there.

Elsewhere, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming has become the No. 1 superhero movie of the year globally with $874.4M after adding $6M (nearly all from China) this weekend internationally. It’s the No. 6 Marvel title of all time worldwide and has now passed Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice among DC rivals. In other milestones, The Emoji Movie moved into the $100M club at the overseas box office with a running cume of $101.2M.

Breakdowns on the films above and others are being updated below.

