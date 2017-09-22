20th Century Fox’s kickass spy sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle shot up a very notable $3.4M last night in previews from 3,100 locations. After It‘s massive $13.5M Thursday night, Golden Circle is officially the second best preview night for the month of September.

The first movie, released over Presidents Day/Valentine’s Day weekend two years ago, made $1.4M on its Thursday night at 2,569 venues. Kingsman: The Secret Service posted a $10.4M first day and $36.3M opening weekend, and Golden Circle is expected to beat that, which is mindblowing for a non-superhero sequel in this day and age.

In regards to last night’s previews, Golden Circle blows away previous September actioners’ Thursday nights, The Equalizer ($1.45M) and The Magnificent Seven ($1.75M).

Golden Circle is expected to lead a fourth weekend in September with a high $40M-plus gross at 4,003 theaters (including Imax and PLF), with pics No. 2 and 3 (Warner Bros.’ The Lego Ninjago Movie and New Line’s It) making $25M-$30M-plus each — a record that the autumn month has never seen before. Ninjago did not have any previews Thursday (it was a school night). Also opening wide this weekend is Entertainment Studios’ horror title Friend Request which actually did preview last night. Rivals believe Friend Request will gross around $4M, while the Byron Allen studio is hoping for at least double that.

New Line’s It became the highest grossing horror film at the domestic B.O. yesterday with a running cume of $236.3M, finally stepping over Warner Bros.’ 1973 classic The Exorcist ($232.9M).

Awards season is definitely alive and kicking on the specialty circuit with titles like Fox Searchlight’s The Battle of the Sexes, Roadside Attractions’ Stronger, and Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul.