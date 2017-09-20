Having already logged $446.6M, the month of September thanks to New Line/Warner Bros’ It, and 20th Century Fox’s Kingsman: Golden Circle and Warner Bros.’ The Lego Ninjago movie this weekend will come close to hitting $700M in the next 10 days, easily an all-time high for the first month of autumn.

To date, per ComScore, September is running 17% ahead of the same 18-day period of last year, and will easily eclipse 2015’s record for the month of $616.4M when Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 2 led all titles.

Another September coup this weekend according to ComScore: For the first time ever in the month’s history, the top three films will make over $25M each.

20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox’s sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle from director Matthew Vaughn, is looking at a three-day comfortably in the high $40M range, possibly $50M at 4,000-plus sites with help from premium large format and Imax screens. The sequel to the 2015 title follows the British spy org across the pond to the U.S. after their HQ is destroyed, where they team with the Yank associates to fight an evil Julianne Moore and her Golden Circle gang. The first movie was a Valentine’s Day sleeper which opened to $36.2M and legged out a 3.5 multiple to $128.3M. Pic stars Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong and welcomes Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Moore. Pic is shaping up to be a four-quad movie with strong male interest and rising under 25 female interest thanks to Tatum. Golden Circle will share some Imax with The Lego Ninjago movie. Golden Circle currently has a 52% RT score versus its first installment’s 74% certified fresh. Previews kick off at 7PM on Thursday. Production cost before P&A is estimated at $104M.

Lego Ninjago will easily be behind with anywhere from $31M-$44M per a variety of tracking services; however, the best bet is that the third WB animated Lego pic will arrive in the high $30Ms on 4,000 sites. No previews tomorrow night because it’s a school night. Ninjago was directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan and is based off the toy brick’s famed ninja line. Pic follows six young ninjas who must defend their island home of Ninjago. By day, they battle the other enemy: High school. The Lego Batman Movie opened to $53M back in February and ended its run at $175.8M. Ninjago has an 83% fresh RT score.

And Warner Bros. will definitely have a solid No. 3 slot with New Line’s It, which should easily bag around $30M, -50% in its third weekend for a $270M running cume.

Entertainment Studios

Entertainment Studios will vie to appease those horror fans hung over from It with the R-rated Simon Verhoeven pic Friend Request which they acquired back in early 2016. Pic’s logline reads: A popular college student graciously accepts a social outcast’s online friend request, but soon finds herself fighting a demonic presence that wants to make her lonely by killing her closest friends. Similar to Entertainment Studios’ 47 Meters Down which beat its tracking in June and opened to $11.2M and finaled at $44.2M, Aviron Pictures is handling marketing. Rivals underestimated Byron Allen’s new movie label over the summer, and ES proved them wrong. Is that the case again? Competitors think Friend Request will be a loner at the B.O. with a $4M weekend at 2,550 theaters, but ES insiders believe otherwise with a $8M-$10M three-day start. Reviews are currently at 38% Rotten. Previews happen at 7PM tomorrow.

TIFF

And for sophisticated audiences with zero interest in the above, worry not, awards season kicks off this weekend. Hot out of Telluride and Toronto, Fox Searchlight has The Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in the 1973 gender tennis showdown. Pic will play in seven markets — LA, NY, SF, Toronto, Chicago, Phoenix, Washington, D.C. — for a total of 21 playdates. Current Rotten Tomatoes rating is 81% fresh.

David Gordon Green’s Stronger starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman opens at 575 locations via Roadside Attractions with a projected take around $2M. Pic is 96% fresh.

Also, Focus Features has Stephen Frears’ Victoria and Abdul in New York and Los Angeles. Movie follows Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) as she strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal). Current RT is 68% fresh.