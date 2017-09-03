New York-based SingularDTV is starting a new entertainment division that will finance, produce and distribute original films and TV series, plus acquire exclusive content. The firm plans to use decentralized blockchain technology for its licensees, as well as produce and distribute content in more traditional ways.

SingularDTV co-founder Kim Jackson was named the company’s President of Entertainment and will be in charge of development and production. Her credits include executive producing the film King Cobra and co-producing the film Blue Caprice, the latter debuting at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

In addition, Jason Tyrrell will join SingularDTV as the company’s VP of Content, leading the studio’s acquisitions and distribution strategy. He most recently served as Director of Content for Vubiquilty, where he oversaw the licensing and distribution of hundreds of feature films and television programs.

The company’s original content will focus on sci-fi and adventure, Jackson said, although there is also a documentary in the works that explains blockchain and cryptocurrency for the uninitiated.

Immediate plans for SingularDTV include the rollout this fall of proprietary blockchain applications targeting the traditional film, TV and music industries. The first two apps, Tokit and LaunchPad, will allow filmmakers to manage their project rights, revenue and intellectual property, as well as create funding campaigns using digital tokens, Jackson said. 15 apps are planned for eventual debuts, with the remainder of the ecosystem’s applications expected to be unveiled in 2018.