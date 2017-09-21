Skybound Entertainment and Universal Pictures are developing a feature based on the Christian Cantamessa and Chris Pasetto’s comic series Kill the Minotaur, a modern, fantastical tale which was released as a comic series in June and includes the artwork of Lukas Ketner and Jean-Francois Beaulieu.

The feature is part of Skybound’s first look deal with Universal. Skybound’s Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst are expected as producers. Skybound is the company behind the highly successful The Walking Dead series on AMC.

Skybound/Image Comics

Based on the ancient Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur, Theseus must enter King Minos’s bizarre Labyrinth and defeat the Minotaur, a creature which feeds on human sacrifices, before the monster can escape its prison to threaten the world.

Cantamessa and Pasetto previously worked with Skybound on the film Air and are attached to write the feature adaptation Kill the Minotaur.

“Christian and Chris have ingeniously taken one of the most ancient of horror stories and spun it into a vital sci-fi thriller. We’re excited to work with them on translating this great comic into the electrifying movie it deserves to be,” said Skybound Entertainment CEO David Alpert and co-presidents of TV & film Sean and Bryan Furst in a joint statement.

“When we created the comic we wanted to put our own spin on a classic Greek myth, incorporating strong relatable characters and spectacular scenes so it would read like a blockbuster movie,” said Chris Pasetto and Christian Cantamessa. “It’s a dream come true that we can now make this story come alive on the big screen.”