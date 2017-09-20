Kevin Sorbo’s directorial debut, the faith-based feature Let There Be Light, has just gotten a theatrical release date of Oct. 27 from Atlas Distribution Co. The film was a family affair as Sorbo’s wife Sam Sorbo co-wrote the film, both star in it accompanied by their two sons. Sean Hannity (yes, Fox News) serves as an executive producer.

Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After suffering the traumatic loss of his youngest son to cancer, Dr. Sol Harkens (Kevin Sorbo) loses faith and heads down a path of darkness. Distancing himself from his ex-wife Katy (Sam Sorbo) and their two remaining sons, Sol turns to alcohol to numb his pain. Soon his bad habits catch up to him and Sol is involved in a serious car accident that leaves him dead for four minutes before he is resuscitated. What Sol experiences during this time changes his outlook on life and brings him closer to his family and faith.

Here’s a quick look at the trailer: