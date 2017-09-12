Five-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh is set to receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards. The actor and filmmaker will be honored during the trophy show on October 27 at the Beverly Hilton. BAFTA describes its Broccoli Award recipients as “that rare breed of iconic and trail-blazing individuals whose talented, innovative approach and true global appeal has had a profound, lasting impact on the worldwide entertainment industry.” Along with his Oscar noms for My Week with Marilyn, Hamlet, the short film Swan Song and two for Henry V, Branagh has bagged four BAFTA Awards. His recent credits include Dunkirk, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express.

Jordan Peele, who broke out this year as a writer-director with the $252M-grossing horror pic Get Out, is set to give the keynote address at the 13th annual Film Independent Forum next month. “Through the years, the Film Independent Forum has had the most influential filmmakers and executives come and ‘tell it like it is,’” said Maria Raquel Bozzi, Senior Director of Education and International Initiatives. “So it is very exciting to offer our audience the opportunity to hear from a multi-hyphenate artist like Jordan Peele, whose directorial debut Get Out proved that social critique, entertainment and box office success need not be mutually exclusive. The Key & Peele alum will deliver his speech on the first day of the weekend event set for October 20-22 at DGA headquarters in Los Angeles.