ABC has put in development half-hour comedy Valley Girls (aka Geek Girl Rising), based on Heather Cabot and Samantha Walravens’ recently published non-fiction book Geek Girl Rising: Inside The Sisterhood Shaking Up Tech, from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Prods, Ari Berkowitz (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Kristin Newman (The Neighbors) and ABC Studios.

Written by Berkowitz, Valley Girls is inspired in part by the stories of the highly successful women changing the tech industry as recounted in the book Geek Girl Rising. It is a fictional cross-generational show about four women in Silicon Valley fighting to succeed in a male dominated industry. Berkowitz also serves as supervising producer. Newman executive produces as part of her overall deal with ABC Studios, alongside with Ripa, Consuelos and Albert Bianchini via Milojo. At ABC Studios-based Milojo, the project will be overseen by Michael Halpern.

Geek Girl Rising: Inside the Sisterhood Shaking Up Tech portrays fearless female entrepreneurs and technologists who are building the next generation of tech start-ups, investing in each other’s ventures, crushing male hacker stereotypes, and rallying women and girls everywhere to join the digital revolution. The book was released by St. Martin’s Press on May 23, 2017.

Newman has a history with ABC Studios where she’s been under an overall deal since 2015, working on The Muppets, The Real O’Neals, Galavant and The Neighbors. She also served as co-executive producer on Chuck.Berkowitz also was a writer on Benched.

