Keanu Reeves will take a seat on the kick-off panel at New York Comic Con, joining the team behind his new sci-fi thriller Replicas. Scenes from the film will be screened publicly for the first time.

In addition to starring in the new film, Reeves produced Replicas with his producing partner Stephen Hamel and Transformers-franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff from Chad St. John’s script from a story by Hamel, and directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, the film is in post-production. Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), and Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) co-star.

The panel – Reeves, Hamel, Nachmanoff and other special guests – is set for Thursday, October 5 from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM in The Javits Center’s Room 1A06. The panel will discuss the film and its production, and screen scenes from the film.

Replicas is the story of a scientist (Reeves) who loses his family in a horrific accident, but is determined to bring his wife and kids back to life with cutting-edge cloning technology.

Reeves made an appearance at last year’s New York event in front of a sold-out crowd for his John Wick: Chapter 2.