EXCLUSIVE: The Sopranos actress Kathrine Narducci is set to appear in the Netflix, Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama The Irishman. Based on the Charles Brandt’s novel I Heard You Paint Houses, the project, which has long been embroiled in controversy, also Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Jack Huston.

The drama centers on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), a reputed hitman suspected of involvement in the disappearance and murder of Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa.

Producers are expected to be Fabrica’s Gaston Pavlovich, Jane Rosenthal, Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

The pic reunites Narducci with De Niro, as the two worked together in 1993’s A Bronx Tale and most recently in HBO’s Wizard of Lies. Narducci, who recurred on the Stars series Power, next appears in Cruise, directed by Rob Segal and Carmine Cangialosi’s American Dresser with Bruce Dern.

She’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Bret Adams Agency.