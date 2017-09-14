The SAG-AFTRA Foundation said it will give its Actors Inspiration Award to Kate

Winslet as part of the organization’s Patron of the Artists Awards, which are set for November 9 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Winslet, on the big screen next opposite Idris Elba in Fox’s The Mountain Between Us, is being recognized for her philanthropic efforts that range from her own Golden Hat Foundation working for children with autism and their families, the UK’s Cardboard Citizens whose aim is to rehabilitate and provide sanctuary for the at-risk and homeless, and fundraising for cancer treatments for the disadvantaged.

November’s awards will also honor Judd Apatow, Kathryn Bigelow, and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos for their roles in supporting actors and performing artists.

“We are so proud to honor Kate Winslet with our Actors Inspiration Award,”said SAG-

AFTRA Foundation president JoBeth Williams. “Kate has been a game changer and role model in

our industry, setting a sterling example for all artists and leaders to use their influence to give

back to the greater welfare of others. ”