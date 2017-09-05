House Of Cards alumna Kate Mara is set to star in and executive produce a drama series project based on Bly’s book 10 Days In A Mad-House. The untitled project, now in development, hails from Entertainment One, James Bond film producers Danjaq and The Frederick Zollo Company.

Written by Sarah Thorp (Jacob’s Ladder), the potential drama series follows the experiences of the first ever female undercover journalist Nellie Bly (Mara). As a reporter working for Joseph Pulitzer in the 1880’s, Bly feigned insanity and got herself committed to Blackwell’s Island Asylum to report on the conditions firsthand. The book was initially published as a series of articles for New York World. Bly later compiled the articles into a book, which was published by Ian L. Munro in New York City in 1887.

Thorp executive produces with Mara. eOne is the studio with EVP Carolyn Newman overseeing the series.

Mara most recently starred in the title role of feature Megan Leavey and also recurred on House of Cards. On the Netflix drama series, Mara also played a journalist, The Washington Herald reporter Zoe Barnes. The role earned her an Emmy nomination.

Thorp co-wrote the screenplay for an upcoming reboot of cult classic Jacob’s Ladder starring Michael Ealy, and also has a project in development with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.