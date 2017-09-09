In an effort to hype up the ultimate DC comic team-up event Justice League even more, Warner Bros. is inviting fanboys and fangirls to join an all-encompassing virtual reality experience where you can step into the superhero shoes of Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. The VR experience will be rolled out in stages leading up to the release of Justice League on November 17.

The experience will start off with a free download for your smart phone on September 17 where you can preview the interactive game for 90 seconds. From October 5-8, New York Comic-Con attendees can get a more in-depth look at the experience. On the big opening day of Justice League, the totally immersive IMAX VR: Justice League Experience will be unveiled at IMAX VR Centres. Then finally, in December, the full, expanded Justice League Virtual Reality: The Complete Experience will be available.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller reprising their roles as DC heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and the Flash respectively.